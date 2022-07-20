NHEV partners with CIKIT for a better and enhanced charging experience

New Delhi: NHEV has partnered with CIKIT for designing, supplying and installation of Lightning Protection System at all the charging infrastructures in Jaipur-Delhi-Agra Highway, in order to provide a safer charging experience to the commuters.This partnership will be enabling India to fulfill its commitment of reducing carbon emission by 2030 and enhancing E-Mobility experience on the national highways. The project will be completed by the end of this year.

Kamlesh Sundar, Managing Director, CIKIT Electricals & Technologies India Pvt Ltd, said "CIKIT is proud to associate with the National Highway for Electric Vehicle (NHEV) to provide infrastructure for lightning protection and earthing solutions for the charging stations. We will be partnering with NHEV in their pan-India plan to enhance the E-Mobility experience. Our products are indigenously manufactured in India and are certified as per the Indian and International standards for a safe and secure charging solution."

"We are specialized in making infrastructure safe from lightning. CIKIT solutions will make the project safe and secure, and also provide early warnings of possible environmental distress", added Mr Sundar.

Based on the exact location of the charging stations, CIKIT will conduct due diligence for key input requirement by judging the frequency, extent and nature of lightning in the area. The input will be matched with the necessity and capacity of the charging stations and related infrastructure for designing a dedicated Lightning protection and Earthing system for EV Charging Stations.

Abhijeet Sinha, Project Director of National Highway for Electronic Vehicle (NHEV) said, "The economic and human loss resulting from the lightning is always a challenge, especially in large open areas. This needs a robust system in place to combat. NHEV is committed to create an ecosystem where the EV infrastructure protection is of paramount importance. We have on-boarded specialized partners to take care of specific needs. Association with CIKIT is in the direction of creating a watertight frame work for ideal and safe EV Infrastructure. This 500 km of highway, connecting Jaipur-Delhi-Agra stretch, boasting of total 20 charging stations will be transformed into lightning-safe zone by CIKIT.