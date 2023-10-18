NHRC registered 18 human rights violations cases during violence in Manipur

Imphal: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) registered 18 cases of rights violations during the violence in Manipur in the last few months.

The NHRC has received Action Taken Reports (ATRs) from the Manipur government in all, except eight cases. Reminder notices have also been issued for reports in the remaining cases.

Further reports were called from the Centre and the Manipur government asking them to clearly spell out the steps taken for bringing peace in the state, an NHRC statement said.

It said that reports also sought measures for relief, rehabilitation, food, schooling, education, health and mental health care services for the violence-affected people.

The NHRC, quoting the Manipur government’s ATRs, said that many steps have been taken relating to the incidents of violence in the state, including reinforcements in law and order machinery and security, setting up of relief camps and a peace committee, relaxing curfew, reinstating the internet and banking services in a measured manner, announcing ex-gratia for the families of the dead, compensation packages for the injured, rebuilding of damaged houses.

It has also been informed that the Centre has constituted a Commission of Enquiry to arrive at the causes of the conflict and that six FIRs have been transferred to the CBI for investigation independently.

It has also been noted that a large number of relief camps are operational in the affected areas. At least 180 people were killed, 1,120 others injured and 32 were missing in Manipur since ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities broke out in the state over five months ago.

According to the police, 4,786 houses were set on fire and 386 religious structures were destroyed or vandalised.

In view of the ethnic strife in Manipur, approximately 70,000 men, women and children belonging to different communities have been displaced and are now sheltered in 350 camps set up in schools, government buildings and auditoriums in Manipur.

Several thousand sought refuge in neighbouring states, including Mizoram.