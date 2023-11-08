Live
NIA searches across 10 states in human trafficking case
In a major drive against human trafficking in the country, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches in ten states.
New Delhi: In a major drive against human trafficking in the country, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches in ten states.
Multiple teams of the agency carried out searches in states of Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Puducherry, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the human trafficking cases, a senior official of the anti-terror probe agency said.
The searches began early this morning.
Further details in the matter are awaited.
