NIA takes into custody Kerala PFI activist accused in murder of RSS functionary
Almost two years after the cold-blooded murder of a popular RSS functionary in Palakkad district, NIA, on Tuesday, took into custody a top PFI activist who was on the run.
Hailing from Malappuram, Shafeeq, a key person in the murder, was taken into custody from Kollam, about 70 kms from the state capital.
On April 16, 2022, a group of five men on two bikes arrived at the shop of 45-year-old Sreenivasan, a popular RSS activist, and was hacked to death in Palakkad city.
Sreenivasan was sitting in his auto consulting shop when the attackers rushed in, and in a few minutes, killed him with swords and knives.
Hearing the cries of Sreenivasan, when people came rushing, they saw one person sitting on a bike waiting for the killers to return, and soon, they went away on the two bikes.
Sreenivasan was a former RSS office bearer and a key functionary.