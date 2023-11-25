NIDM, TERI sign strategic partnership in disaster risk reduction

New Delhi: The National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) forged a strategic partnership in disaster risk reduction to foster knowledge and innovation in disaster risk reduction (DRR) and to cultivate a culture of safety.

The NIDM said that in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 10 Point Agenda-6, NIDM achieved a significant milestone with the establishment of the India Universities and Institutions Network on Disaster Risk Reduction (IUINDRR-NIDM).

It said, "This network aims to foster knowledge, innovation, and education in Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) to cultivate a culture of safety and resilience in the nation."

Meanwhile, Rajendra Ratnoo, IAS, Ed, NIDM said that he is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TERI on Friday.

"This groundbreaking agreement signifies a pivotal moment in advancing disaster management strategies and promoting sustainable practices. The collaboration between NIDM and TERI aims to harness the expertise and resources of both institutions to address critical challenges posed by disasters and climate-related risks," Ratnoo said.

He said that the MOU signing event serves as a platform to formalize this strategic partnership, emphasizing the commitment of both NIDM and TERI Institute to enhance Research Initiatives, Capacity Building and Training, Policy Advocacy, and Implementation.

"Currently, 260 universities and institutions of national importance are part of it. This partnership signifies a joint commitment to contribute to the national agenda of disaster risk reduction, reinforcing the importance of collaboration in building a resilient and safer India" he added.