Nigerian among two drug peddlers arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested two drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, in the Sarojini Nagar area, said officials on Monday, adding that 59.88 grams of narcotic substance (cocaine) was recovered from their possession.

The Nigerian drug peddler has been identified as 29-year-old Chimezie Fabian Chidolue alias Fabian, who was living in South Delhi’s Vasant Kunj Enclave. His Indian partner was named Ankit Kumar, 25, a resident of Kusumpur Pahari, Vasant Vihar.

The Delhi Police have been carrying out a special drive against drug peddlers and suppliers in the South-West district

A media release of the Delhi Police said, “A team comprising Sub Inspector Anoop Kumar, SI Pramod, ASI Lalit Parshad, Head Constable Amajeet, HC Sukhpal, Ct. Bhoop Singh, Ct. Ajeet and Ct. Munesh was constituted under the leadership of SHO/Sarojini Nagar and overall supervision of Ranbir Singh, ACP Safdarjung Enclave/South-West District, to identify and arrest the criminals with a special focus on nabbing the supply chain of narcotic drugs and contraband substances. The team also patrols and performs picket checking in the area during odd hours to keep a random check on such illegal activities.” On April 14, the team was performing routine night picket duty near the Leela Hotel roundabout when they noticed a white Swift Dzire car approaching the picket.

Upon being signalled to stop, the driver appeared suspicious and attempted to flee from the picket, but he was tactfully apprehended by the alert staff.