Nigerian national among 6 arrested with contraband in Gurugram

Six people, including a Nigerian national, were arrested on Wednesday and over six kilograms of contraband was seized from their possession in Gurugram.
The arrests were made by a joint team of the Crime Branch of Gurugram Police and the Narcotics Cell.
The arrested were identified as Oseji Alex a native of Nigeria, Sonu, Gajepal, Vikas, Jaya Sheikh and Ashok.
The joint team seized over 6 kilograms of ganja, 12.50 grams of MDMA (ecstasy drug) and 1.3 grams of smack and motorcycles.
The suspects were arrested by the Gurugram police team from different locations.
Suspects were in the city to sell narcotics at a high price, the police said.
"Cases under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) were registered against all the suspects at the different police stations. We are checking the other criminal record," said Sandeep Kumar, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.