Nirbhaya Rape Case: CJI recuses himself from convict's plea hearing

New Delhi: The Chief Justice of India has heard a review plea filed one of the four men convicted in the 2012 Delhi Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. He recused himself from the case, citing that his own daughter - a lawyer filed on behalf of Nirbhaya which causes a conflict of interest. The court will hear the convict's review plea with a new bench of judges tomorrow, at 10.30 AM. The petition was been filed by Akshay Kumar who was the only convict who hadn't filed a plea in connection to the case of the four convicts. Last year, the SC rejected the review petitions filed by the three other convicts identified as Vinay Sharma, Pawan Gupta and Mukesh Singh. All the four men were convicted for the 2012 rape and murder a 23-year-old woman who came to be called Nirbhaya. They had been sentenced to death in 2017.

Earlier this year one of the accused - Vinay Sharma filed a mercy petition seeking clemency from the President. The central government then wrote to the President, recommending that Sharma's mercy plea be rejected. Later, Sharma made an about-turn and claimed he had never filed a mercy petition with the President.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar -- the fourth convict -- moved the Supreme Court seeking a review of the 2017 order that had upheld his conviction and death sentence. That plea has been heard today by the SC. In one statement, Kumar's plea states that "Delhi pollution is already killing us, why give a death penalty?" AP Singh - the lawyer contesting for the convict said the investigations that were made were done in a wrongful manner.

All the four men are currently imprisoned at the Tihar jail in Delhi where preparations reportedly underway for the four's hangings. Officials have stated that they are being put in close watch, as they seem to be depressed.

Earlier this morning, Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother, expressed hope that the Supreme Court would reject the review petition filed by Akshay Kumar. Tomorrow, on 18 December, a lower court is set to hear the mother's plea to expedite the hanging process and live telecast the proceedings.