NIST holds meet to showcase talent of students

Berhampur: SANKALP 2025-26, a national-level techno management symposium, which aims to nurture technical expertise and skills among young individuals, providing a platform for showcasing their talents in various events such as Robotics, Web Designing, Quizzes, Coding and Paper Presentation, was organised by NIST University.

The event promises to be an enthralling techno-fiesta, giving students the opportunity to explore and conquer new horizons while redefining the meaning of success itself, said Founder Chairman Sukant K Mohapatra.

Vice Chancellor Priyadarshan Patra said these kinds of symposium provide a chance to the students to showcase their latent abilities and ingenuity.

Cognizant vice-president Satish Pradhan urged the students to think innovatively to solve real-world problems rather than aiming only for grand ambitions.

Sachidananda Mohanty, Executive Director of AIIMS, Jammu & Kashmir, emphasised that every discipline, be it engineering or medicine, holds great importance. Drawing an analogy, he said, “Just as our body needs Vitamin C, the future needs Vitamin AI.” He encouraged students to focus on ‘Make in India’ and innovation.

This symposium will also feature talks by industry experts, who will share their experiences and provide insights into the latest technologies and trends in the industry, along with cultural events like Mr and Miss Sankalp, DJ and Band. Bollywood celebrity singer Amit Mishra and DJ Rix also came to the event.