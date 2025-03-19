NITI Aayog praises Dhenkanal digital reading Room

Dhenkanal: The Digital Reading Room initiative in Dhenkanal district has received appreciation from NITI Aayog for utilising digital resources to make learning easier and accessible for all. The government’s premier policy think-tank, in a post on X recently, stated, “NITI Aayog recognises this initiative as a model for leveraging technology in education and looks forward to Dhenkanal’s continued progress in fostering digital literacy and inclusive learning”. It further informed that education in the aspirational districts is being redefined through innovative digital interventions.

In Dhenkanal, the Digital Reading Room initiative, implemented under the Aspirational Districts Programme, is a significant step towards enhancing learning process. Reports said the administration has invested Rs 33.64 lakh and the initiative benefits almost 1,582 students from Classes VI to X at Sarangadhara High School (Kamakhyanagar), Brajnath Badneta High School and Hindol Government High School in Dhenkanal. These reading rooms provide students access to modern digital learning tools which enhance their vocabulary, comprehension and communication skills. Apart from material resources, such rooms provide dedicated study spaces, infrastructure and an engaging and technology-driven learning environment. Internet connectivity and electrification increase the scope of knowledge and empower its readers for the future. NITI Aayog has suggested: “The efforts of the district administration, educators and stakeholders in driving this transformation are commendable. NITI Aayog recognises this initiative as a model for leveraging technology in education and looks forward to Dhenkanal’s continued progress in fostering digital literacy and inclusive learning”.

NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani had visited project centres of aspirational district Dhenkanal on February 22. He also appreciated the initiatives of the district administration.