India’s capital markets evolving rapidly with focus on innovation and IP: NSE CEO

Mumbai: India’s capital markets are undergoing a significant transformation, with innovation, intellectual property and new-age businesses increasingly driving value creation, National Stock Exchange (NSE) Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said on Monday.

Addressing industry leaders here, Chauhan highlighted the evolving landscape of India’s financial ecosystem and outlined key priorities and emerging risks for capital markets.

“India is steadily moving towards an intangible economy, where ideas, innovation and intellectual property are becoming central to value creation, and capital markets play a key role in helping such businesses scale,” NSE CEO said.

On the sidelines of the event, Chauhan also spoke about the valuation process for companies planning public listings.

He said that valuations are typically determined by merchant bankers and since they are yet to be appointed in the concerned case, the final valuation figures are not yet known.

“Valuation is usually determined by the merchant bankers, but they have not yet been appointed, so I do not know what the final amounts will be,” Chauhan said.

He added that the current regulatory framework allows companies to maintain a smaller public float under certain circumstances.

“The broader rules framed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) provide flexibility for companies that may not have a clearly defined promoter identity,” he mentioned.

Speaking to IANS about the recent correction in equity markets, A. Balasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, said the downturn has been influenced by rising geopolitical tensions, particularly the conflict involving Iran, which has triggered concerns over energy supplies and pushed oil prices higher.

He noted that the current market correction is not favourable for India, but added that the situation is largely being driven by global factors rather than domestic economic weaknesses.

“The market correction we are witnessing is not good for India. However, there is a lot of economic uncertainty in global markets due to the ongoing war involving Iran and the resulting rise in oil prices,” Balasubramanian told IANS.