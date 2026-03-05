Nitish Kumar To File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today, Speculation Grows Over Next Bihar Chief Minister

Barely four months after beginning his record 10th term as Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar is set to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. His move has triggered intense political activity in Patna and speculation about who could succeed him as the state’s next Chief Minister.

The chief of Janata Dal (United) is expected to reach the state Assembly around 11:30 am along with other candidates from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to submit nomination papers. Amit Shah is also scheduled to be in Patna during the filing.

Ahead of the nomination, the JD(U) held a series of late-night strategy meetings in Patna. Senior party leaders gathered at the residence of party leader Sanjay Jha, with discussions continuing past midnight.

These closed-door meetings have intensified speculation about the party’s strategy and the possible formation of a new leadership structure in the state if Nitish Kumar moves to Parliament.

The upcoming Rajya Sabha election from Bihar involves five seats, with nominations closing on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has nominated its national president Nitin Nabin and Bihar unit general secretary Shivesh Kumar as candidates.

NDA ally Upendra Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, is also contesting for another term with alliance support.

From JD(U), Union minister Ramnath Thakur will file his nomination as the party’s second candidate.

Meanwhile, the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is also expected to field a candidate for the fifth seat, setting the stage for a closely watched election.

According to JD(U) sources, Nitish Kumar is likely to remain Chief Minister at least until the Rajya Sabha election scheduled for March 16.

If elected to the Upper House, it would mark another milestone in his long political career. Nitish Kumar has previously served in the Lok Sabha, the Bihar Legislative Assembly, and the Bihar Legislative Council.

With a Rajya Sabha membership, he would become one of the rare leaders to have served in all four legislative forums — both Houses of the Bihar legislature and both Houses of Parliament.

With senior NDA leaders gathering in Patna and intense political consultations underway, the nominations are being viewed as more than a routine parliamentary process and could potentially reshape Bihar’s political landscape in the coming months.