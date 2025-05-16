NLC India Limited “jai hind chakra” near New parliament house, new delhi

NEW DELHI: “Jai Hind Chakra”, a striking sculpture crafted from scrap metals, has been installed near the new Parliament House in New Delhi, symbolizing National Pride and Environmental Consciousness. This artistic creation was designed and developed as part of the Swachhata Hi Seva 4.0 campaign by NLC India Limited (NLCIL), a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Coal, Government of India.

The artefact, measuring 10 feet by 10 feet, reflects the colours and spirit of the Indian Tricolour, aiming to promote awareness about environmental protection and waste management. It stands as a testament to NLCIL’s unwavering commitment to national integrity and cultural diversity, while also aligning with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of sustainable development and responsible recycling. Designed using a mirror-image concept, the sculpture appears identical from both front and the rear.

In line with the Government of India’s Special Campaign 4.0 and its “Waste to Art” initiative, NLCIL undertook several creative efforts to transform industrial waste into valuable arts. Among these was the development of “Punarutthan Charkha Park”, a themed park featuring sculptures and models made from scrap materials. Additionally, an unused building was renovated and converted into NLCIL “Parampariyam” museum, further promoting sustainability.

The Jai Hind Chakra was similarly conceptualized using unused Heavy Earth Moving Machinery (HEMM) scrap materials sourced from NLCIL Mines. Components like clutch plates and bearings were used to represent strength and mechanical endurance, while pipes and tanks provided structural stability. Specialized fabrication techniques helped shape the sculpture into its final artistic form.

Completed within a span of just three weeks, the sculpture was developed under the close supervision and regular inspections of NLCIL CMD Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, who provided valuable guidance throughout. A total of 1,250 rods and 250 cutting wheels were utilized to ensure the sculpture’s intricate design and precision. The final dimensions of the Chakra are 10 feet in height, 10 feet in width, and 2.5 feet in depth.

The sculpture was brought to life by a team of skilled artists led by renowned sculptor Srinivas Padakandla from Vijayawada, who is also a faculty member in the Fine Arts Department at Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur. Beyond its physical form, the Jai Hind Chakra serves as a movement towards sustainable art and responsible waste management, showcasing how industrial waste can be repurposed into meaningful, culturally rooted artworks that promote environmental sustainability.

Notably, similar artworks were highlighted by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during the 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat, aired on March 25, 2025. This initiative supports the vision of Shri G. Kishan Reddy, Hon'ble Union Minister of Coal and Mines, to transform waste into art, fostering creativity and sustainability in India’s mining sector.

The Jai Hind Chakra thus stands as a symbolic representation of the “Waste to Art” movement, demonstrating how discarded HEMM scrap can be transformed into powerful and socially meaningful creations that echo the values of innovation, environmental responsibility, and national pride.







