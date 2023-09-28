Live
Just In
NLC India Limited Signs PPA With Gridco Limited For 800mw
NLC India Limited (NLCIL) and GRIDCO Limited signed a power purchase agreement today in GRIDCO Limited in Bhubaneswar for 400MW in Stage-1
Neyveli: NLC India Limited (NLCIL) and GRIDCO Limited signed a power purchase agreement today in GRIDCO Limited in Bhubaneswar for 400MW in Stage-1 and 400 MW in Stage-2 of NLCIL's proposed Neyveli Talabira Super Thermal Power Station (NTTPP) in Odisha. With this agreement, NLCIL has tied up its full capacity of 2400 MW of Talabira Super Thermal Power Station Stage-I.
In the august presence of Shri M. Prasanna Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), NLC India Ltd and Shri Trilochan Panda, Managing Director, GRIDCO Limited and Shri Gagan Bihari Swain, Director (F&CA), GRIDCO Limited, the Power Purchase Agreement was signed by Shri. M Venkatachalam, Director Power, NLC India Limited and Shri. Umakanta Sahoo, Director (T&BD), GRIDCO Limited.
NLCIL has already signed a similar agreement in the past with Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Pondicherry for 1,500 MW, 400 MW, and 100 MW power supply respectively from Neyveli Talabira Super Thermal Power station Stage-I and for the second phase 1x800MW plant of NTTPP, 400MW is tied up with GRIDCO Odisha today.