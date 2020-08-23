No change in Pranab Mukherjee's health: Hospital

New Delhi: There is no change in the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee and he continues to remain on ventilator support, the Army's Research and Referral hospital said on Sunday.

Doctors attending on the 84-year-old Mukherjee said his vital parameters are stable.

Mukherjee was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Thereafter, he developed lung infection and is being treated for the same, doctors have said.

"There is no change in the condition of Shri Pranab Mukherjee this morning. He remains in a deep coma and on ventilator support. His vital parameters are stable," the hospital said in a statement.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.