No claim on Bihar draft voter list: ECI

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Saturday reiterated that it has not received a single claim or objection from any political party regarding the draft electoral rolls in Bihar. "So far, after over a week since the beginning of the Claims and Objections period, not even a single claim or objection has been submitted by any political party," the ECI said. The window to submit claims and objections to rectify any errors on the draft electoral rolls opened on August 1.

However, the ECI has received 7,252 claims and objections directly from the electors for the draft roll till today, said the ECI in a daily bulletin on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar. Forms received from new electors on attaining 18 years of age or above are 43,000.

As per the rules, the claims and objections are to be disposed of by the concerned Electoral Registration Officer/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (ERO/AERO) after the expiry of 7 days.

As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on August 1, without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity.