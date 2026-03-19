New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday bid farewell to members retiring from the Rajya Sabha, saying there are “no full stops in politics”. He lauded their contributions and made special mention of veteran leaders H D Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sharad Pawar for devoting a significant part of their lives to parliamentary service.

“Even after such long experience, all new MPs should learn from them. Coming to the House with dedication and fulfilling responsibilities towards society are inspiring qualities that senior leaders demonstrate. I appreciate their contribution,” the PM said. Speaking during the farewell session, PM Modi said that the Upper House is an institution where experience and wisdom remain invaluable, adding that discussions take place on various issues and each member has a unique role.

“In such moments, a sense of mutual respect rises above party lines. I want to tell the leaders who are leaving the House after completing their tenure that there is no end in politics,” he said. Rajya Sabha proceedings began with the laying of committee reports, after which special time was allotted by the Vice-President and Chairman C P Radhakrishnan to bid farewell to 59 MPs from 20 states who are set to retire between April and July upon completion of their terms.

Speaking at the special sitting, PM Modi reflected on the contributions of MPs to legislative debates and nation-building. Describing the Upper House as an “open university,” the Prime Minister said it offers a platform for continuous learning through debate and dialogue. “Many issues are discussed in this House, and everyone makes an important contribution.