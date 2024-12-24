‘No lapse’ on our part, says CISF

New Delhi : The CISF on Monday said there was “no lapse” on its part when asked about the scuffle that took place among MPs in Parliament complex during the recently concluded Win-ter Session and added it will choose to “keep quiet” when allegations are levelled by lawmakers.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked to guard the Parliament House Complex.

“There was no lapse (on part of the force)...by lapse if you mean some weapons were allowed inside, then I can tell you that no weapon was allowed...,” CISF Deputy Inspec-tor General (operations) Shrikant Kishore told the press during a conference here.

He said the force will choose to “keep quiet when the hon-ourable members (MPs) make allegations.” The officer was asked about the counter-allegations made by the parlia-mentarians on who pushed whom.

He added the CISF was not conducting any inquiry into the incident that took place at the ‘Makar Dwar’ of the Parlia-ment House Complex on December 19.

BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput had got injured during scuffle between the opposition and ruling BJP MPs on the premises of Parliament.

Delhi Police had filed an FIR against Leader of the Opposi-tion (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi following BJP’s complaint against him. Kishore said MPs who enter Par-liament “are not screened” (frisked) as per protocol.

Asked about complaints against the force since it took charge of Parliament security in June this year, the officer said the MPs, employees working in the complex and visi-tors are “very satisfied and happy” with their work.

“We have trained our personnel for this duty (Parliament security) properly...everyone, including the MPs are con-tributing to further improving the security of the complex. Parliament security is paramount,” he said.