No more 'all pass' for 8th and 9th standard students in Kerala govt schools
Thiruvananthapuram: The practice of 'all pass' for 8th and 9th standard students in the state-run schools in Kerala is now history.
On Wednesday the state government ended the 'all pass' for Class 8 and it will be extended to Class 9 from next year.
A senior education official had expressed displeasure at the way the quality of education, especially in the schools of the Kerala government, has deteriorated. Then, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said that many students who pass the Class X examination in the state do not know how to read or write.
He added that in the past to get the minimum pass mark of 210 in the Class X examination was difficult, but now it’s all pass and any drop in the pass percentage is seen as a reflection of the poor governance of the state government.
Now students in Classes 8 and 9 will have to get at least 30 per cent marks in each subject.