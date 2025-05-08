Anekere-Ramasamudra water bodies

Karkala: Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekawat has stated that two water bodies in Karkala taluk in Udupi district, Anekere and Ramasamudra, will be developed as a tourism centre in Udupi district. During his brief visit to Karkala on Thursday, Shekawat said they will be provided central grants for development in two phases.

He said the Swadesh Darshan programme of the central government has elaborate plans not just for these two water bodies but also several other spots in Karnataka for development into tourism spots, including the Varanga Lake Basadi.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kumar, MLA of Karkala, said the Union minister has examined the proposal for the development of lake tourism at a cost of Rs. 116 crores.

Shekawat also visited the Chaturmukha Jain Basadi and appreciated the upkeep of this ancient shrine of the Jain faith and offered poojas to Adinatha Thirthankara. Sunil Kumar and MP of Udupi-Chikkamgaluru, Srinivas Poojary, also accompanied the minister.