iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Set for May 26: Key Features and Specs Revealed

iQOO is all set to expand its Neo series lineup in India with the launch of the much-anticipated iQOO Neo 10, officially scheduled for May 26. The new smartphone marks the return of the standard Neo model to the Indian market, following the Neo 7's debut in 2023. The Neo 10 will join the Neo 10R, which launched earlier in March this year.

Key Specifications of iQOO Neo 10:

The upcoming Neo 10 will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, coupled with iQOO’s in-house Q1 gaming chipset, promising top-tier performance and enhanced gaming capabilities. The smartphone will launch in two eye-catching colors — Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome.

According to a dedicated Amazon microsite, the device will pack a massive 7,000mAh battery, supporting 120W fast wired charging. Despite the large battery, the Neo 10 maintains a sleek design with an 8.09mm thin profile, making it the slimmest 7,000mAh smartphone in its class. The phone also features bypass charging and a 7,000mm² vapor cooling chamber to ensure effective heat dissipation during heavy use.

Gamers will be particularly interested in the Neo 10’s ability to support 144fps gaming, a unique offering in its segment. Additional specs include LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, promising faster load times and smooth multitasking.

On the camera front, the iQOO Neo 10 is teased to feature a dual rear camera setup, paired with a ring-shaped LED flash housed inside a distinctive “squircle” camera module.

While pricing details are yet to be confirmed, the Neo 10 is expected to be a feature-packed contender in the upper mid-range category. More information is likely to emerge in the days leading up to the launch.

Stay tuned for further updates as iQOO prepares to unveil what could be one of the most powerful and sleek smartphones in its class.