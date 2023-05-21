No Nalco privatisation, says Pradhan

Live
Angul: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said Modi government has decided not to disinvest or privatise the profit-making Nalco .
Addressing a function at Nalco training centre on the occasion of the silver jubilee function of Nalco Contract Workers’Association, Pradhan said, “I support the cause of the contract workers as I have been associated with Majdoor Sangh piloting the cause of contract laborers.”
He said Modi government has done a lot for the welfare of the contract workers in the State such as increasing daily wage and providing hospital facilities and skill and training.
Appreciating the contribution of contract workers in the growth of Nalco, Pradhan asked Nalco to do its duty towards contract workers by providing them benefits.
The Union minister later visited Baji Rout Chhatrabas and Malati Ashram at Angul. He paid tributes to the statues of Nabakrushna Choudhury and Malati Choudhury.
Later, Pradhan attended the silver jubilee function of Saraswati Vidya Mandir at Bantala.