No need to worry: Centre on new virus

New Delhi: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies in the wake of the recent reports of an outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, official sources said on Friday.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly," a senior official said. Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel said the Human Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold, and it could cause flu-like symptoms in the young and the very old.