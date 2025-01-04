  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

No need to worry: Centre on new virus

No need to worry: Centre on new virus
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in...

New Delhi: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies in the wake of the recent reports of an outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, official sources said on Friday.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly," a senior official said. Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel said the Human Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold, and it could cause flu-like symptoms in the young and the very old.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick