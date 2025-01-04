Live
- New M Tech course in signal Processing & communications
- Man gets 25 years jail for raping minor
- Close shave for RTC passengers
- Transgenders take pride in new-found respect as traffic assistants
- ‘Mana Gudi Mana Balam’ prog to transform temples into power centres
- OU move to make tribal students proficient in English
- UoH student wins gold in CM Cup’s Yoga championship
- Sridhar Babu launches mobile science lab
- Rs 1,000 crore allocated for rural road network devpt
- Revenue deficit a big worry for govt, says CM Revanth
Just In
No need to worry: Centre on new virus
Highlights
New Delhi: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in...
New Delhi: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is closely monitoring respiratory and seasonal influenza cases in the country, and is in touch with international agencies in the wake of the recent reports of an outbreak of the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, official sources said on Friday.
"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and validate information and developments accordingly," a senior official said. Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel said the Human Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus which causes common cold, and it could cause flu-like symptoms in the young and the very old.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS