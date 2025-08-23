No one has to hang up gloves at 75: RSS

New Delhi: As the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marks its centenary year, the organisation is expanding its footprint while also subtly countering political chatter around the “75-year retirement age” debate, a topic gaining momentum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaching the same milestone this year.

According to senior RSS sources, the Sangh “does not have any constitution which says one has to retire by 75,” adding that “every organisation should function on its own terms”. The remark comes weeks after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said leaders should know when to step aside -- comments that the Opposition has repeatedly cited to target PM Modi.

On its organisational strength, sources said the RSS is targeting “one lakh shakhas by October” nationwide, including “2,018 shakhas in Bengal”. They said that West Bengal remains a priority state but also a “challenge” due to the recurring political violence there. “Political violence happens due to patronage. Why violence happens in Bengal, people should think,” a senior functionary noted, while accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of not granting permission for Bhagwat’s public programmes.

“We had to approach the court to get approval for his sabha,” they said. The Sangh also sought to draw attention to what it called “a Rajdharma deficit in Bengal”, stressing that “the Central and state governments are not enemies, but people’s right to live freely must be ensured”

Sources further flagged issues of national interest -- calling for a “population policy for all Indians” rather than just population control, seeking an amendment to Article 30 on minority institutions, and advocating that while “link language can be one, national languages can be many”.

On foreign relations, RSS insiders reiterated: “The Sangh never says India should be enemies with China always. We must have relations with all, but a nation’s supremacy is paramount.” Regarding the political situation in Bangladesh and reported incidents of attacks against Hindus, a senior RSS source said: “Non-Hindus should not be tortured, and Hindus must not be persecuted in Bangladesh.”