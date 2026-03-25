No opinion or exit polls during elections: Election Commission

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced a comprehensive ban on the conduct, publication, or dissemination of Exit polls during the ongoing Assembly election cycle. As per the schedule, polling in Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will be held on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will vote on April 23.

West Bengal will go to the polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. The restriction will be in force from 7 am on April 9 - when polling begins in the first of the five states and Union Territories - until 6.30 pm on April 29, marking the conclusion of polling across all phases.

The order, issued under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, prohibits the display or publicising of Exit Poll results through print, electronic media, or any other form of communication during the specified period. The move is aimed at ensuring free and fair elections by preventing any undue influence on voters while polling is underway in different parts of the country.