No parallel debates: Supreme Court to Pegasus petitioners

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said there must be some discipline and proper debate during the proceedings in connection with petitions on the Pegasus snooping scandal. The top court emphasised those who filed PILs on the issue, are not expected to run a parallel debate on social media platforms or Twitter.

A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana and comprising Justices Vineet Sarana and Surya Kant told the senior advocates representing various petitioners, "Have some faith in the system, parallel proceedings or parallel debate should not be there on Twitter or social media."

The bench emphasised that petitioners must have faith in the system and process of adjudication by the court.

The bench said: "There must be some discipline. We asked some questions. There is an adjudication process. Sometimes it may be inconvenient to you. That's how this process is. Both sides have to face the music".

The bench added if petitioners want to bring something to our notice, they should file that here. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing journalist N Ram, said last time there were statements about his client's statements about the California court. The Chief Justice said it was taken out of context, but debates must not cross the limits. "If they are using the system, they should have faith in the system", he reiterated.

The top court stressed that the debate has to be within the courtroom and not outside and the debate should not cross the limits.

Several petitions have been filed in the top court seeking court-monitored probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations.

The top court has adjourned the hearing in the matter till Monday. Solicitor Mehta Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, sought time till Friday to seek instructions in the matter.