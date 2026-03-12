Paroled inmate from Belagavi jail orchestrates theft

Bengaluru: A daring robbery at the home of a real estate businessman in Bengaluru has taken a startling turn with police uncovering that the crime was masterminded from inside Belagavi’s Hindalga jail. The culprits, including a prisoner released on parole, impersonated police officers to carry out the theft of Rs. 20 lakh in cash and jewellery weighing 677 grams.

Investigators identified Bettagauda, a stamp vendor and close acquaintance of the victim Honnabe Gowda, as the key conspirator. While visiting Nagendra, an inmate at Hindalga jail, Bettagauda allegedly hired him to execute the robbery.

Nagendra secured parole, teamed up with an associate named Bachchan, and arrived at the businessman’s house pretending to be police personnel. They made off with the cash and gold ornaments. Prolonged investigation across multiple angles led police to Nagendra. After taking him into 14-day custody for questioning, he revealed the roles played by the other two suspects.

Subsequently, Bettagauda and Bachchan were arrested. So far, authorities have recovered Rs. 10 lakh in cash and 429 grams of gold from the accused.

The case has been registered at Byadarahalli police station. The operation was led by North West Division DCP D.L. Nagesh and his team.