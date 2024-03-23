'No place for terrorism in civilised world', Priyanka Gandhi condemns Moscow attack

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday condemned the terror attack in Russian capital Moscow in which over 140 people were killed, saying terrorism has no place in the civilised world.

In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi posted: "The terrible terrorist attack in Russian capital Moscow is extremely condemnable. Terrorism is a violent and cruel act against humanity and has no place in the civilised world."

The Congress leader further said: "India has always been a supporter of the idea of ​​peace, harmony, and global brotherhood, and that is the right path for the future."

Urging the international community to stand with Russia, President Vladimir Putin on Saturday pledged to punish the perpetrators of the dastardly attack that killed 143 people and injured several others in a concert hall.

In a televised address to the nation, the 71-year-old Russian leader said the four gunmen, directly involved in the attack, were moving towards the country's border with Ukraine.

"We will be investigating this terrorist attack and we already have some results. All four perpetrators, directly involved in gunning people down, have been found and apprehended," the President said.

"They tried to escape... they were moving towards the border with Ukraine and we have data that suggests that they were about to be moved to the territory of Ukraine. Our investigators are working to find the orchestrators of this attack," he added.

So far, the police in Russia have 11 suspects in custody, including all four gunmen, who were directly involved in carrying out the heinous attack.

The Islamic State took responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters attacked "a large gathering" on Moscow's outskirts and "retreated to their bases safely".

"We know what terror threat means, this is an attack against Russia, and we expect that other nations that share our pain will cooperate with us."