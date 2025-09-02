No politicking in wake of natural disasters, Centre must provide funds to flood-affected states: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday demanded that the Centre must provide more funds to the flood-affected states in North India, and a dedicated package be given to Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserted that there should be no politicking in the wake of natural disasters.

He said more than 2.5 lakh people are reeling under the devastating floods in Punjab and several people have lost their lives.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families who have suffered losses. I have spoken to the senior Congress leaders in Punjab. The Congress party shall provide all possible assistance and support," he said on X.

The Central government and the state should do more to alleviate the situation, including relief, rehabilitation and prompt medical assistance, Kharge said.

The Central government must provide more funds to the flood-affected states in North India, he said.

A dedicated package according to the demands of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Haryana must be immediately provided, the Congress chief said.

"There should be no politicking in the wake of natural disasters and PM CARES funds must be utilised to ensure adequate compensation to the distressed people in all the flood-affected regions," Kharge said.

Seven people died in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand in landslides, while flood-hit Punjab received another spell of torrential rain on Monday, disrupting normal life and leading to the closure of all schools and colleges in the state.

In Jammu and Kashmir, amid heavy rainfall in Katra town, the pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi shrine remained suspended for the seventh consecutive day since a landslide on a yatra route claimed 34 lives last Tuesday.