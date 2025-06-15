No recommendation, no discrimination: HM Amit Shah hails UP’s inclusive recruitment drive

In a historic ceremony, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 60,244 newly selected police personnel at the Defence Expo Ground in Sector 18, Vrindavan. Out of these 60,000 recruits, more than 12,000 comprised women.

On the occasion, Home Minister Amit Shah lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for ensuring transparent and inclusive recruitment process.

In his address, HM Amit Shah commended Yogi Adityanath government for transforming police recruitment in Uttar Pradesh into a model of fairness and merit, stating that none of the 60,244 recruits had to pay a single penny as bribe.

He noted that the recruitment drive had set a new benchmark by providing equal opportunities to candidates from every caste, district, and tehsil.

The Home Minister emphasised that the process was free from any monetary demands, recommendations, or caste-based discrimination—highlighting its complete transparency and merit-based selection criteria.

Describing Uttar Pradesh Police as the largest police force in the country, Amit Shah said that the inclusion of 60,244 young recruits marked a proud and transformative moment.

He expressed special appreciation for the participation of over 12,000 women among the recruits. He further highlighted that Uttar Pradesh had ensured complete fulfilment of women’s reservation in police recruitment, an important achievement under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Reflecting on the transformation of Uttar Pradesh since 2017, he said that the state, once plagued by deteriorating law and order, has witnessed remarkable turnaround under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership.

“Since Independence, the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh was on a downward spiral. But after the formation of the BJP government in 2017, the Uttar Pradesh Police has touched new heights,” he said.

HM Shah credited this transformation to holistic governance, citing progress in key sectors, including industrial development, education, infrastructure, electricity, and drinking water.

He asserted that Uttar Pradesh is no longer the epicenter of riots, but has become a riot-free state.

"The era of Goonda Raj is over. The law now prevails, not the diktats of criminals," he remarked and encouraged the newly inducted police personnel to carry forward this legacy of discipline and the rule of law.

Highlighting the integrity of the recruitment process, he said, “Not a single one of the 60,244 candidates had to pay even a rupee in bribe. There was no favoritism, no recommendations, and no discrimination—only transparency and merit.”

The Home Minister credited the use of technology -- including surveillance cameras, control rooms, command centers, PCR vans, and over 150 mobile forensic science labs -- for ensuring fairness and efficiency.

Home Minister also underscored the broader modernisation efforts of India’s police forces under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He spoke about the upcoming implementation of the Indian Justice Code, the Indian Civil Defence Code, and the Indian Evidence Code, which will ensure the delivery of justice -- from the FIR to the Supreme Court -- within three years. Systems like CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) and ICJS (Interoperable Criminal Justice System), as well as expanded forensic capabilities, are further bolstering India’s law enforcement mechanisms.

He also touched on the cultural renaissance under the current government, citing milestones such as the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the rejuvenation of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the abolition of triple talaq, and the enactment of a new Waqf law. He also proudly mentioned India’s historic achievement of reaching the south pole of the Moon, naming the site ‘Shiv Shakti’.

Concluding his speech, Amit Shah expressed pride in the strength of the Uttar Pradesh Police force, which now comprises nearly four lakh personnel.

He also congratulated CM Yogi Adityanath for his visionary and transparent governance that has set new benchmarks in public administration.