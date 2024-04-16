Live
- Bhadrachalam: Spiritual fervour abounds at Bhadradri temple
- HC issues notices to Danam, CEC: Writ seeks MLA’s disqualification
- Konda Vishweshwar Reddy exudes confidence amidst Praja Ashirwada Yatra triumph
- Chup raho Kavitha…!!! Court warns KCR’s daughter for speaking to media under custody
- Rajamahendravaram: BJP manifesto reflects people’s voice says Purandeswari
- Visakhapatnam: Election campaign picks up in wards
- JNTUH NSS unit organises cleanliness programme
- Tirupati: Sharmila lambasts YSRCP govt over rising prices
- Jawahar Bal Bhavan bereft of any buzz; parents, activists outraged
- No relief for Kejriwal in SC
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday did not get any interim relief from the Supreme Court which sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate by April 24 on his plea challenging his arrest in a money-laundering case stemming from the alleged excise policy scam.
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued notice to the ED on Kejriwal's plea challenging the Delhi High Court's April 9 order that had upheld his arrest in the case. The bench said the matter would be heard in the week commencing April 29.
