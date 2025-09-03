No respite from rains in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand faced another rainy day on Tuesday with various parts of the state lashed by heavy showers even as the weather department issued a warning of intense to very intense spells of rain in several districts.

The warning has been issued for Dehradun, Champawat, Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar districts where it has been raining incessantly for the past few days.

Most of the rivers in the state were in spate, including the Ganga and its tributaries like the Mandakini and Alaknanda, while several others were flowing above the danger level.

Schools from class 1 to 12 and anganwadi centres were closed in various districts for the day, including Dehradun.

The Chardham yatra has also been suspended till September 5 in view of similar weather likely to prevail in the state for the next few days.

Over the past 24 hours Nainital district received heaviest rainfall with Haldwani recording 116.6 mm of showers, Chorgalia 118 mm and Nainital 114 mm followed by Mukteshwar 98.4 mm, Khatima in Udham Singh Nagar district 92.5 MM, Betalghat 85 mm, Munsiyari 82.4 mm and Pithoragarh 74.1 mm, the MeT department said.