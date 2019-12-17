Trending :
No students among 10 people arrested for Sunday's Jamia violence, say cops

Delhi Police have registered two FIRs pertaining to property damage and riots in connection with the violence.

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested 10 people with criminal backgrounds in connection with the violence that ensued in Jamia Nagar area on Sunday, an official said on Tuesday. According to police, no student has been arrested.

Delhi Police have registered two FIRs pertaining to property damage and riots in connection with the violence that erupted during the protest.

A major controversy had broken out after police personnel resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to deal with the violence during protests against the new citizenship law.

Several educational institutions across the country have come out in support of the students of the Jamia Millia Islamia after the incident.

According to Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar, as many as 200 people were injured in the incident, of which many were students of the university.

Akhtar has also said that the university administration would file an FIR against Delhi Police for forcibly entering the campus and allegedly destroying property.

