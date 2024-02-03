Live
- VPA handles record quantity of coils in Jan
- Champions of Change 2024 Award to AMR India Limited Group Chairman and Managing Director A Mahesh Reddy
- Not agreed to hand over projects to KRMB, govt clarifies
- Telangana cabinet meet today on Budget, key decisions expected
- JSP demands probe into ACA’s activities
- BRS MPs demand rollback of TS projects handover to KRMB
- Adobe Integrates Firefly AI and Lightroom into Apple Vision Pro
- TDP-JSP combine will triumph, Konathala exudes confidence
- Leaders of two families dominate politics in Srikakulam
- Sri Venkateshwara Dharmika Sadassu at Tirumala
Just In
No Supreme Court relief for Soren
Highlights
PMLA court sends him to 5-day ED remand
New Delhi: In a setback to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case and asked him to approach the High Court.
Meanwhile, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi remanded Soren to five-day ED custody, lawyers said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS