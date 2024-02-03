  • Menu
No Supreme Court relief for Soren

PMLA court sends him to 5-day ED remand

New Delhi: In a setback to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to interfere with his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case and asked him to approach the High Court.

Meanwhile, a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Ranchi remanded Soren to five-day ED custody, lawyers said.

