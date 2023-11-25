No toilets even in schools for girls in Haryana: Hooda

Rohtak: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Saturday said far from building new schools, the BJP-JJP government in the state is not providing electricity, water and even toilets to girls in schools.

He said this "shameful truth" of the coalition government has been exposed in the High Court.

Talking to the media here, he said the fine of Rs 5 lakh imposed on the state government by the High Court exposed how it "is continuously ruining the education system of Haryana through its misdirected policies".

"First, the BJP stopped the recruitment of teachers as the government has not done even a single JBT recruitment in nine years. After that, the government made the teachers to leave their teaching work and put them on duty like managing the arrangements in markets and fairs, and making family identity cards. Then thousands of posts of teachers were abolished by bringing policies like rationalization," he pointed out.

The Leader of Opposition said the government implemented new policies to send children of government schools to private schools.

"Even private schools were encouraged to adopt government schools. About 5,000 schools were closed in the name of merger.

"The Education Department has said there is not even drinking water in 131 government schools of Haryana. Electricity connection was not given in 236 schools. The government, which gave the slogan of toilet for every household, did not build even a single toilet for girls in 538 schools. A total of 1,047 schools do not have toilets even for boys," he stated.