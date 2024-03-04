Noida Police Dismantles International Cybercrime Syndicate: Arrests Chinese And Nepalese Nationals

The Noida Police made a significant breakthrough on Monday by apprehending three individuals, including a Chinese national and a Nepalese citizen, thus dismantling an international cybercrime syndicate preying on unsuspecting Indians. The Chinese national, reportedly residing in India illegally without a visa, entered Noida via Nepal, shedding light on the intricate network facilitating their illicit activities.

During the operation, law enforcement recovered four passports and a staggering 531 SIM cards activated using counterfeit Indian identification documents. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Suniti elaborated on the arrests, identifying the individuals as Su Youming (34) from China, Anil Thapa (28) from Nepal, and Vinod Bhati (52) from Greater Noida, with Bhati aiding Youming in his endeavors.

The seized items included passports, driving licenses, ID cards, nine mobile phones, and various credit and debit cards, in addition to the bulk of activated SIM cards procured under falsified Indian identities. Investigations have linked the perpetrators to a larger cybercriminal network operating from Cambodia, utilizing popular social media platforms like Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, and Chinese apps to defraud Indian citizens remotely.

Moreover, authorities uncovered plans for the syndicate to establish an office in Noida's commercial hub, Sector 18, intended to serve as a facade for their illicit operations. The investigation has also unveiled the involvement of local collaborators, prompting further scrutiny into their roles in facilitating the criminal activities.

The seized currency, including Nepalese, US dollars, Dirhams, Thai Baht, Chinese Yuan, Cambodian Riel, and Indian Rupees, underscores the international scope of their fraudulent operations. An FIR has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to cheating and forgery, with the Chinese national facing additional charges under the Foreigners Act.

DCP Suniti emphasized ongoing efforts to probe deeper into the syndicate's operations, track additional accomplices, and quantify the extent of financial fraud perpetrated. The collaboration with central and state security agencies and relevant departments aims to disseminate crucial information and ensure coordinated efforts to combat cybercrime effectively. As the investigation progresses, authorities remain vigilant in safeguarding citizens against evolving cyber threats and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions.