Normalcy returns to Cuttack, curfew lifted

Bhubaneswar: The 36-hour curfew imposed in Cuttack following clashes on October 5 has been lifted as normalcy returned to the city, informed Police Commissioner S Dev Datta Singh on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons, Singh said, “The 36-hour curfew imposed in Cuttack ended at 10 am today. The situation remains normal and is under strict surveillance. Patrolling and static deployment of security forces at sensitive locations across the city will continue.”

“Following the violence and stone-pelting incident on October 5, the police were compelled to use force, leading to the imposition of the 36-hour curfew. As no incidents of violence were reported during the curfew period and peace prevailed, the curfew was lifted at 10 am today,” he added.

The Police Commissioner also said that one more person was arrested in connection with the violent clash that took place on Sunday, taking the total number of arrests in the case to nine.

In the wake of fresh violence in Cuttack during a bike rally organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on October 5 over the attack on a Durga Puja immersion procession on Friday night, the authorities had imposed a curfew in several sensitive areas of the city for the next 36 hours.

During interaction with the reporters,Police Commissioner Singh also said that internet services will be restored in the city based on the situation. On Monday, the State government had extended the suspension of internet services in Cuttack city until 7 pm of October 7, citing concerns over the possible misuse of social networking sites and instant messaging services by anti-social elements to spread rumours and disturb peace and tranquillity in the city.

Around 60 platoons of police force and six companies of the Central Armed Police Force were deployed in the city to bring back normalcy.