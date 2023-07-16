North Bengal flood threat: Mamata sending high-level delegation to area

Kolkata: In view of the imminent flood threat being faced by certain pockets in north Bengal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced she was sending a high-level delegation there to review the situation.

The delegation will be reaching north Bengal on Monday.

The information was provided by the Chief Minister herself through a Twitter post. According to her, the decision of sending the team is being taken following heavy rainfall in certain pockets in north Bengal that has resulted in rise in the water level of certain rivers there.

“Sending a high-level disaster management team tomorrow to flood- hit North Bengal under my Irrigation Minister and including Secretaries of Disaster Management, Irrigation and Agriculture. North Bengal districts have received heavy rainfall, rivers have swollen, roads have been disrupted, properties have been damaged, and people have been marooned. DMs and SPs are doing relief and rescue works on war footing with help of NDRF and SDRF. I have been monitoring personally and instructed my CS to supervise the field situation round the clock. No stone will be left unturned,” she tweeted.

There had been excessive rainfall in certain pockets in north Bengal from even before the panchayat elections in the state on July 8. She had also been holding meetings with the top bureaucrats of the state on this count.