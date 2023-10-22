Northeast Monsoon Set to Bring Relief to Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu is on the cusp of a crucial weather transition as the Northeast monsoon, the state's primary source of rainfall, is expected to arrive within the next few days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has officially declared the retreat of the southwest monsoon from the region, clearing the way for the eagerly anticipated northeast monsoon.

The IMD's announcement is based on the establishment of easterly and north-easterly winds over South Peninsular India at lower tropospheric levels. This development signals the impending onset of the northeast monsoon's rainfall activity, expected to grace the southern peninsular region within the next 24 hours. However, the initial phase of this monsoon season is predicted to be relatively weak, according to the IMD.

Notably, the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon occurred on the 19th of October, covering the entire country and marking the completion of its annual cycle.

With the northeast monsoon's arrival imminent, the Greater Chennai Corporation has issued essential guidelines for residents to prepare for the monsoon season:

1. Trim Trees and Branches: Residents are advised to trim overhanging branches and potentially unstable trees that could fall or break during strong winds or storms. It is also emphasised that trees should not be planted near electric poles or wires to prevent hazardous situations.

2. Safety during Rain and Thunderstorms: During heavy rain or thunderstorms, individuals are encouraged to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary outdoor activities. If travel is essential, it is recommended to use public transport or a reliable vehicle. Additionally, unplugging electronic appliances during thunderstorms can prevent damage due to electrical surges.

3. Lightning Safety: Residents are reminded to stay away from electric poles, wires, metal objects, or structures that may attract lightning. Touching any fallen wires or cables should be strictly avoided to prevent accidents.

These guidelines serve as a reminder of the importance of preparedness and safety as Tamil Nadu eagerly awaits the arrival of the northeast monsoon, a vital lifeline for the state's water resources and agricultural sector. By adhering to these precautions, residents can ensure a safe and secure transition into this much-anticipated monsoon season.