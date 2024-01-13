Not believing in Lord Ram is an insult to Constitution: Dhankhar

Jaipur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said that not believing in Lord Ram is an insult to the Constitution as there is mention of Ram Temple in the Constitution as well.

“Those who do not believe in Lord Ram are insulting the Constitution. Ram Temple is mentioned in the Constitution. If we look at the Constitution, the photos of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman are hidden,” the Vice President said while addressing a gathering on occasion of World Electropathy Day in Rajasthan’s International Center Auditorium.

On newly elected Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the Vice President said that the future of Rajasthan is in safe hands today.

“When I came to Rajasthan during the previous government, my helicopter was not allowed to land. The incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa asked the District Collector to give us the permission for landing,” the Vice President said.

The Vice President was in Rajasthan to attend the seminar on World Electropathy Day which was titled 'Ehrenalsemi 2024'.