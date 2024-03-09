Live
- India, Bangladesh border officials agree to settle issues 'amicably'
- BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi celebrates its first Maha Shivratri festival
- ‘Maitri Setu’ between Tripura and B’desh to be operational soon: Tripura CM
- 71st Miss World: Kriti Sanon makes splashing entry in green on Red Carpet
- Randeep Hooda flaunts clean-shaven look for 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' promos
- Hansika Motwani surprises fans with her pink-saree look
- Open to constructive suggestions from BJP on water crisis: Dy CM Shivakumar
- FPIs turning steady buyers in March
- India making headlines in supply chain localisation across industries: Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Asif Ali Zardari elected Pakistan President for second time
Just In
Not even given a chance to speak in Delhi assembly: BJP MLA
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Rohini, Vijender Gupta, on Saturday accused the Delhi government of not giving a chance to the opposition to raise even a single question throughout the ongoing budget session.
New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Rohini, Vijender Gupta, on Saturday accused theDelhi government of not giving a chance to the opposition to raise even a single question throughout the ongoing budget session.
Hitting hard at AAP-led Delhi Government, Gupta said that the government is afraid of questions over the corruption, committed by Arvind Kejriwal.
“Opposition members have been kept out of the assembly for almost 20 days now. Orders are brought from the court and then Article 280 is used to silence opposition leaders. Opposition is not even given a chance to speak in the assembly,” Gupta claimed.
He said that during the ongoing budget discussions, not a single opposition member was allowed to participate.
He said it's unheard of that a budget of 80 thousand crores is being presented, and opposition members are not even allowed the right to speak.
“The Delhi government is afraid that if opposition members speak, the veil of corruption surrounding the Kejriwal government will be lifted,” he said.