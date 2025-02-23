Not including experienced politicians in mainstream will harm Cong: Rashid Alvi on Tharoor's remarks

After Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor sought clarity on his role in the Congress, another senior party leader Rashid Alvi on Sunday said there was a need to bring senior and ground-connected politicians into the mainstream of the party.

Almost echoing the sentiments of Tharoor, Alvi, who served as a member of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, stressed the importance of bringing senior politicians into mainstream leadership as otherwise the party was in for harm.

Alvi remarked, "Congress party has many senior, seasoned, and ground-connected politicians. We should bring them into the mainstream of the party. This will make Congress stronger. If we do not bring these experienced individuals into the mainstream, it will harm the party."

Congress is in the midst of internal debates regarding leadership roles and strategy. While the party continues to engage in efforts to regain its political footing, MP Shashi Tharoor underlined the need for the party to expand its base to attract new voters and discussed his popularity in his constituency of Thiruvananthapuram.

He noted that his support base was broader than just Congress, with many people, including those typically opposed to the party, supporting him.

"Even those who are generally against Congress have voted for me," Tharoor said.

Alvi also addressed the political dynamics in Maharashtra, where speculations about a possible alliance between Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been circulating. Alvi dismissed these rumours, saying, "I do not think Sharad Pawar would take any step that would indicate he is entrapped in the Prime Minister's web, despite the insults he has faced. The entire nation knows how the Prime Minister humiliated Sharad Pawar. His party was broken apart, and his nephew was lured away."

Alvi also expressed strong disapproval regarding India’s cricket match with Pakistan on Sunday, given the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

"We are allowing cricket matches with Pakistan. We don’t play with our enemies. We fight with them. The country that kills our soldiers in Kashmir every week, that conspires against us -- why should we play cricket with them?" he said.

Alvi went on to add, "I believe the Prime Minister still has the taste of Nawaz Sharif's biryani in his mouth. I condemn this match."