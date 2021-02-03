Not just youth, farmers above 80 present at protest site

New Delhi: The ongoing farmers' protest against the three Central farm laws on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border has something unique to offer, as it's not just the youth who are taking part in the agitation in large numbers, even farmers above the age of 80 are present at the protest site at the Ghazipur border.

One such protester named Khem Chand, who is associated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), told IANS, "We have no hopes from this government," clearly indicating to the fact that age is not a factor for this octogenarian.

Another aged farmer told IANS that the Central government will ultimately have to accept their demands, which are all legal.

The zest of these octogenarians clearly shows that the harsh winter conditions in the region have failed to dampen their spirits, and for the age is just a number.

IANS spoke to another person named Rajeev Choudhary aged above 80 years, who said, "The government should accept the farmers' demands as they have been protesting for the past two-and-a-half months now."