Not playing would've been better: Pahalgam victims' families slam cricket team's tribute after win over Pak

As Team India dedicated its Asia Cup 2025 victory over Pakistan in Dubai to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Armed forces back home, the families of those killed in the massacre condemned the gesture, saying the real tribute would have been not to play the match at all.

Sunday's clash marked the first India-Pakistan international game since heightened diplomatic tensions earlier this year, played just 146 days after the Pahalgam bloodshed, a tragedy that continues to cast a grim shadow.

The attack in the Baisaran Valley claimed 26 lives when four heavily armed terrorists of The Resistance Front, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, executed the killings after verifying the religion of their victims.

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav had dedicated the win to the victims and soldiers, stating, "We stand by the families of the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. We express our solidarity. We want to dedicate today's win to all our Armed Forces who showed a lot of bravery. Hope they continue to inspire us all, and we give them more reasons on the ground whenever we get an opportunity to make them smile."

But the words sparked anger back home, with grieving families calling the match itself a betrayal. For them, the celebration of a cricket victory brought back memories of their darkest day.

Rajesh Narwal, father of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam attack, said India should never have played against Pakistan.

"Why play with Pakistan at all. I do believe that politics and sports should not be mixed. However, Pakistan is a terrorist nation which carried out brutal attacks on Indian soil, so why play with them?" the bereaved father asked.

"In Pahalgam, 26 of our own were killed. After that, Operation Sindoor was launched, but still Pakistan did not learn a lesson. There should not have been any ceasefire, now that I think of it. Every other day, our soldiers are being killed on the frontline. Pakistan can never learn a lesson; it will continue to sponsor and foster terrorism on its soil always," he further said.

"The entire nation and our countrymen stood united in saying that such matches should not take place between India and Pakistan, and they are absolutely right," Narwal said.

He also appealed to the people of Pakistan to stand up against the policies of their Army and leadership that continue to fuel terror.

Pragati Jagdale, wife of Santosh Jagdale, who was among those killed in the Pahalgam attack, described the match as a "painful" reminder of her loss.

Criticising the Indian cricket team captain, she said, "I would like to say to Suryakumar Yadav that the homage he paid to the victims after the match does not matter, as it would have been better if you hadn't played it at all, we would have felt more proud of you. Hearing about the match was painful."

She also lashed out at the BCCI for proceeding with the game despite public sentiment.

"If the players were pressurised, then it was wrong. The match should not have happened in any case at all. The Indian government needs to understand that there should not be any relation with Pakistan, as it will never change," she said.

For the families of the victims, the wounds remain fresh, and the cricket contest with Pakistan has only deepened their grief.