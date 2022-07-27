Now a suspected case of monkeypox reported in Noida

New Delhi: A suspected case of monkeypox infection has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

A 47-year-old woman had approached the Health Department on Tuesday, after which her samples were collected and sent to Lucknow for testing. The woman is currently under home isolation.

According to an official, the monkeypox infection has not been confirmed as the test results have not arrived yet.

Meanwhile, after confirming its first monkeypox case, Delhi also reported a suspected case of the disease on Wednesday.

A man suspected to be suffering from monkeypox has been isolated at the Lok Nayak hospital. If he tests positive for the virus, this would be the second case of monkeypox in the capital.

India has, so far, recorded four cases of monkeypox - three in Kerala and one in Delhi.