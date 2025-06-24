NSA Doval Emphasizes Anti-Terror Cooperation During High-Level Beijing Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister

India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval engaged in significant diplomatic discussions with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a high-profile meeting in Beijing on Monday. The talks centered on strengthening bilateral cooperation and addressing regional security challenges, with particular emphasis on combating terrorism to ensure regional peace and stability.

The meeting occurred as part of ongoing efforts to restore diplomatic normalcy between the two Asian giants following years of strained relations. During the discussions, Doval underscored the critical importance of coordinated anti-terrorism efforts, a message that observers interpret as an implicit call for China to influence its close ally Pakistan regarding terror groups operating from Pakistani territory.

Both diplomatic leaders conducted a comprehensive review of recent developments in India-China relations, particularly focusing on progress made since the significant de-escalation agreement reached in 2024. The discussions highlighted the mutual commitment to fostering comprehensive diplomatic development, including enhanced people-to-people connections and cultural exchanges.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed optimism about the trajectory of bilateral relations, noting that China-India ties have demonstrated positive momentum. He emphasized that both nations should maintain their commitment to good neighborly relations and friendship, working toward mutually beneficial outcomes that reflect the historical wisdom of these two ancient civilizations. Wang stressed the importance of managing sensitive issues carefully while maintaining peace and stability in border regions.

The Chinese envoy to India, Xu Feihong, shared insights from the meeting, quoting Wang Yi's observation that "only when the dragon and elephant dance together can there be a win-win outcome." This metaphorical reference to China and India working in harmony underscores the potential for constructive cooperation between the world's two most populous nations.

Doval expressed India's readiness to strengthen collaborative efforts with China across various multilateral platforms. He specifically voiced India's full support for China's current role as rotating president of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, expressing confidence in China's ability to host a successful summit. The NSA emphasized that as two major Asian powers, India and China possess the capacity to make substantial contributions to the broader international community.

An important outcome of the meeting was the scheduling of future diplomatic engagement. Doval indicated his anticipation for hosting Wang Yi in India for the 24th round of Special Representative talks, with dates to be determined based on mutual convenience. These Special Representative talks have historically served as a crucial mechanism for addressing complex bilateral issues.

Doval's presence in China serves a dual purpose, as he is attending a conclave of senior national security officials from Shanghai Cooperation Organization member nations. This gathering focuses on security-related matters and represents a significant regional diplomatic event under China's current SCO presidency.

The timing of these discussions is particularly noteworthy, occurring against the backdrop of recent security concerns. India's emphasis on counter-terrorism cooperation comes approximately one month after Operation Sindoor, which represented New Delhi's response to the April 22 Pahalgam incident where Pakistan-supported militants killed 26 individuals.

The diplomatic engagement represents part of a broader strategic initiative by both countries to rebuild trust and restore normal relations following the prolonged military standoff in eastern Ladakh that began in May 2020. These high-level meetings mark significant progress in India-China relations as both nations demonstrate commitment to resolving differences through diplomatic channels.

Looking ahead, India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to participate in the SCO conclave in Qingdao from June 25 to 27. This upcoming visit will constitute the first ministerial-level engagement between India and China since bilateral relations began improving following the October 2024 agreement to de-escalate tensions along the Line of Actual Control.

The ongoing diplomatic initiatives reflect both countries' recognition of the importance of stable bilateral relations for regional peace and prosperity. As two of Asia's most influential nations, their cooperation on security matters and multilateral issues carries significant implications for regional and global stability.