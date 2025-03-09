NTPC's mining projects stalled in Hazaribagh after Deputy GM's murder, 6 detained

The murder of National Thermal Power Corporation's (NTPC) Deputy General Manager (DGM) Kumar Gaurav in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district has brought all its mining operations in the region to a grinding halt. The killing has sparked widespread fear among employees and workers, with operations coming to a complete standstill on Sunday.

In response to the incident, NTPC Director (Fuel) Shivam Srivastava and Director (HR) Anil Kumar Jadli met Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari to express the company’s deep concerns over the deteriorating security situation. During the meeting, they urged the state administration to take swift action against those responsible for the crime and ensure the safety of NTPC employees working in the district’s mining projects.

Kumar Gaurav, who was serving as Deputy General Manager (Dispatch and Billing) at NTPC’s mining project in Keredari, was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saturday morning. He was en route to his office in an NTPC SUV when the attack took place around 10 a.m.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the incident. Police have detained six persons for questioning in connection with the murder.

Bokaro Range Inspector General (IG) S. Michael Raj convened a high-level meeting with Hazaribagh police officials on Sunday, directing them to expedite the investigation. He assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in the crime. Security forces have intensified their operations, conducting raids across multiple locations to track down the perpetrators.

Jharkhand Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta said that the law enforcement agencies are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to apprehend the culprits. “The police will find and arrest the criminals, no matter where they are hiding,” he asserted.

The impact of the murder was immediately felt across NTPC’s mining operations in the district. The lifting and transportation of coal at the Pakri Barwadih and Keredari Chatti Bariatu mining projects came to a complete standstill on Sunday. These projects collectively transport around 15 rakes of coal daily to various power plants across the country, and their disruption could have major implications for power generation.

Meanwhile, employees at NTPC’s North Karanpura project in Tandwa are reportedly gripped by fear, with many expressing concerns over their safety.

Over the last decade, four senior officials from NTPC and its outsourcing partners have been killed in the region.