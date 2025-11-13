Nuapada registers record 83.45 pc turnouts record 83.45 pc turnout

Bhubaneswar: Nuapada Assembly constituency has recorded a huge voter turnout as 83.45 per cent of the over 2.53 lakh people exercised their franchise during the by-poll held on Tuesday. The poll percentage is around 8.01 per cent more than the previous General, Assembly elections held on May 13, 2024.

Taking to X, Chief Electoral Officer R S Gopalan said, “Nuapada by-election witnessed a historic 83.45 per cent voter turnout. This enthusiastic participation in the polls shows the faith and trust of the people of Nuapada in democracy. Our heartfelt gratitude to all the voters who made this festival of democracy a success by voting in large numbers. Thanks to all election officials and staff who put in dedicated efforts to create awareness among voters.”

According to officials, the eight polling booths in Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary, considered as Maoist infested, this time recorded more than 70 per cent of polling. The CEO said people in large numbers cast their votes in the Maoist-affected areas because of tight security measures taken much ahead of the polling date on November 11.

The Election Commission this time took extra security measures to ensure smooth polling for nearly 4,000 voters in these eight booths. The officials, along with EVMs and other voting materials, were airlifted by IAF choppers to the Maoist-affected areas and the Central Armed Police forces (CAPF) ensured a peaceful voting on Tuesday, he said.

Gopalan said voting was completed peacefully across 358 polling stations. However, two presiding officers were placed under suspension during voting on the charge of violation of vote secrecy. The polling process was continuously monitored from the State headquarters to ensure a free, fair and transparent election.

The by-election was necessitated in Nuapada due to the death of sitting BJD MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia. In the by-poll, Dholakia’s son Jay is in the fray as a BJP candidate while the BJD has fielded its women’s wing chief Snehangini Chhuria. Veteran tribal leader Ghasiram Majhi has been made a candidate by the Congress. There are several other contestants also.

The electoral fate of all 14 candidates are now sealed in the EVM which will be opened for counting on November 14. While asked on the high voter turnout in the by-poll, senior BJP leader Jaynarayan Mishra said, “Generally, elections are held in Odisha in April or May, when many people, particularly migrant labourers, remain away from their villages. This time, the polling was held in November when many people were in their villages, and this resulted in massive voter turnout.”

However, BJD leader Pramila Mallik said more women participated in the by-poll this time as the party has fielded a woman candidate.

The female voters outnumber male electors in Nuapada. Of the total 2.53,624 electors, 1,29,495 are female while the number of male electors is 1,24,108.

