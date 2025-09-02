OBCs will hit streets if their quota is diluted for Marathas: Bhujbal

Mumbai: Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal has warned of massive protests by members of the OBC communities if any attempt is made to disturb their existing reservation for accommodating Marathas.

Bhujbal on Monday discussed the roadmap to safeguard the quota in a meeting attended by prominent leaders from the Other Backward Classes (OBCs), even as Maratha protesters, led by Manoj Jarange, have stayed put at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai since August 29 over their reservation demand.

Opposing the OBC status for Marathas, the senior NCP leader claimed only 17 per cent reservation is available for 374 communities in Maharashtra.

Citing government data, Bhujbal further claimed eight per cent of the EWS (Economically Weaker Sections) quota beneficiaries are members of the Maratha community.

"The agitation led by Jarange at Azad Maidan has lost its direction. The claim that Marathas and Kunbis are the same is foolishness. Even the High Court had said so,” he said in a swipe at Jarange, who has been on hunger strike since August 29, demanding Kunbi status for Marathas.

Bhujbal said of the 27 per cent reservation for OBCs, 6 per cent is allotted to nomadic tribes, 2 per cent for the Gowari community, while other small portions are earmarked for different groups, leaving only 17 per cent quota for 374 communities.

"I requested with folded hands. Marathas should not be included in the OBC category. We have no problem if they get the reservation without changing the OBC quota," he added.

Bhujbal argued that the Maratha community is not socially backward, a point noted by the court.

"The Centre has already enacted a law for the Economically Weaker Sections, providing 10 per cent reservation for those who are economically weak but do not fall under the OBC, Dalit, or Adivasi categories.

"As per government data, eight per cent of those benefiting from the EWS quota are Marathas," he said, claiming the community had already gained substantial benefits under the existing system.

Bhujbal warned that any attempt to tamper with the existing OBC quota would spark massive protests.

"Lakhs from the OBC community will take to the streets if their share of reservation is reduced. OBCs are already struggling to secure limited opportunities in government jobs and education, and further dilution would cause severe injustice," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said.

The minister said he met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis earlier on Monday and apprised him of concerns raised by the OBC organisations.

"OBC organisations have made it clear that they will not allow their rights to be compromised," he said.

In recent months, Bhujbal has been one of the strongest voices opposing Jarange’s agitation, arguing that granting Marathas the OBC status through Kunbi certificates or reclassification is neither legally tenable nor socially fair.