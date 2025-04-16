‘Odia Pakhya’ showcases State’s rich heritage: Guv

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday commended the State government for observing ‘Odia Pakhya’ 2025, a fortnight-long celebration dedicated to the glory of the State’s rich cultural heritage.

While addressing the gathering at the concluding ceremony of Odia Pakhya here, Kambhampati termed the noble initiative by the State government to observe Odia Pakhya from Utkal Divas (April 1) to Odia New Year (April 14) as visionary. “This observance is not only timely but also deeply significant in nurturing and elevating the spirit of Odia Asmita,” said the Odisha Governor. He said Odisha stands as the proud symbol of India’s civilisational depth and diversity.

The Governor further said the classical language Odia that reflects a profound literary tradition should be preserved and promoted for generations to come. “Odia Pakhya has beautifully showcased these treasures and folk traditions, ancient scriptures, festivals, crafts, cuisines and the lives of great sons and daughters rekindling this spirit of belonging and cultural pride among the people. This celebration is not only a tribute to the State’s rich heritage but a call to action to preserve, promote and project Odisha’s immense potential in various fields,” added Kambhampati.

He said the celebrations of Odisha’s rich heritage and tradition during the fortnight-long ‘Odia Pakhya’ is a reminder of collective responsibility to uphold the values and essence of Odisha. Kambhampati said the inspiration from the glorious past must be channelled into the present in education, innovation, inclusive development and cultural resurgence. The Odisha Governor asserted that a culturally confident society is better positioned to innovate, collaborate and lead.

He said Odia Pakhya connects cultural pride with larger goal of building a ‘Viksit Odisha’ contributing to a ‘Viksit Bharat’ a developed, inclusive and culturally rooted India.